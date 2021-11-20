Saturday, November 20, 2021  | 14 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Cricket

Babar Azam breaks record yet again

Prolific batter scored a run in second T20I

Posted: Nov 20, 2021
Posted: Nov 20, 2021

Photo: ICC T20 World Cup

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has become the leading runs getter for Pakistan in the T20I.

Despite scoring just a single in the second T20I against Bangladesh, which Pakistan won by eight wickets, the prolific batter surpassed Mohammad Hafeez to become the leading runs getter.

The 27-year-old achieved the feat in just 69 matches where he scored 2515 runs in 64 innings at an impressive average of 47.43.

In the ongoing calendar year, he has scored 834 runs in 22 innings.

On the other hand, veteran all-rounder scored 2514 runs in 108 innings at an average of 26.46. He has played 119 T20Is for Pakistan.

Experienced all-rounder Shoaib Malik is third in the list with 2423 runs to his name.

Babar Azam Cricket PAK v BAN
 
