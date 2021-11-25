Babar Azam admits missing batting consultant on Bangladesh tour

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has admitted that the Men-in-Green are missing batting consultant on the ongoing tour of Bangladesh.

Former Australia opener Mathew Hayden, who was Pakistan team’s batting consultant in the recently concluded T20 World Cup, parted ways with the team citing personal reason.

While speaking in a virtual press conference, Babar said it is Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s decision to travel without batting consultant/coach.

“There should have been a batting coach but the decision is up to the board,” he said.

When asked about his form, the World number one T20I batter said that it is impossible that his bat will score runs every time.

He further said that it will be a challenge to get into the Test mode after playing consistent white-ball cricket. “There is not much time to prepare after the T20 series, but those coming from Pakistan were playing domestic games.”

Commenting on Bangladesh, the Pakistan captain said that they are a tough team in their home conditions.

“Bangladesh are playing at home, whether the host players are senior or junior, they are well aware of the conditions, he said. “We have to understand the conditions and perform, Bangladesh team will be a tough competitor to beat.”

Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series from Friday at the Ch. Zahoor Ahmed Cricket Stadium in Chittagong. Pakistan have also announced a 12-man squad for the opening Test.