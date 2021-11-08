Australia to tour Pakistan after 24 years

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the schedule of the highly-anticipated Australia tour of Pakistan next year. The team will be visiting the country after 24 long years.

Aussies will tour the country in March-April where they will play three Tests, the same number of ODIs, and a T20I.

The Tests will take place in Karachi (3-7 March), Rawalpindi (12-16 March), and Lahore (21-25 March), while Lahore will be the venue for the four white-ball matches to be played from 29 March to 5 April.

The Test series will be part of the ICC World Test Championship, while the ODIs will be connected to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League

“I am delighted to welcome Australia to Pakistan,” said Ramiz Raja, as quoted by PCB. “From a personal point of view, it pleases me no end that we’ll be engaged in a three-Test match series, connoisseurs delight.

“Australia are one of the high-performing sides and them playing in our backyard for the first time after a gap of 24 years will be a special treat for the fans.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia Chief Executive Nick Hockley said that they are excited to tour Pakistan next year.

“Pakistan is a formidable opposition with an exceptionally talented team, as evidenced by their dynamic performances in the current ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the UAE,” he said.

“We thank the PCB for their considerable efforts in planning for the tour and look forward to continuing to work closely over the coming months to finalise the necessary operations, logistics, security, and Covid-19 protocols.

“The safety and welfare of our players and staff remain our number one priority, and we will continue to work with the PCB and relevant agencies to ensure that appropriate and sufficient arrangements are put in place for the tour.”

The Arron Finch-led unit last toured Pakistan in 1998-99 when Mark Taylor led them to a 1-0 series victory.

