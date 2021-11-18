Asif, Imad absent from Pakistan squad for first Bangladesh T20

Middle-order batter Asif Ali and all-rounder Imad Wasim were left out from the Pakistan squad for the first game of the three-match T20 International series against Bangladesh.

Pakistan, on Thursday, announced the 12-man squad for the series opener, which is set to be played in Dhaka on Friday. Batter Haider Ali and all-rounder Mohammad Wasim Jr are expected to feature for the national side.

Left-handed middle-order batter Khushdil Shah is also a part of the 12-man roster.

The remaining two T20Is will be played on November 20 and 22 in Dhaka only. Following the T20I series, Pakistan will play the hosts in two Test matches.

Pakistan have retained 17 off the 18 players from the squad that made it to the T20 World Cup semi-finals. The only change is that of veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez being replaced by Iftikhar Ahmed.

Pakistan went for the same playing XI in all their six matches at the T20 World Cup, five of which they won.

In the Bangladesh series, it is expected that skipper Babar Azam and the team management will test the likes of Haider and Wasim along with pacer Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir, who were named as the travelling reserves for the T20 World Cup.