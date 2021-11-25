Thursday, November 25, 2021  | 19 Rabiulakhir, 1443
HOME > Cricket

Afghan women can continue playing cricket: New ACB chief

Australia had postponed a Test against Afghanistan over the issue

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Newly appointed chairman of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) Mirwais Ashraf has announced that Afghan women will continue playing cricket.

The new chairman made these comments during an introductory meeting with the ACB staffers and managers.

He said, as quoted by Tolo News, that in order to continue being a part of the International Cricket Council (ICC), it is imperative for the country to let Afghan women play the sport.

“Women’s cricket is one of the major requirements of the ICC, therefore, it is committed to obtaining it,” said Ashraf.

He also announced that the board is looking forward to provide all basic playing facilities to the girls, who will be playing cricket on a normal basis.

The development was made after Cricket Australia postponed a Test match against Afghanistan – the first scheduled between the two nations – in Brisbane later this month, saying they will host the match only once the situation is clearer.

The Taliban’s hardline stance on not allowing women to play cricket prompted calls for the Afghan team to be banned, with former Australia Test skipper Tim Paine believing teams will refuse to play them.

The International Cricket Council – which has rules stating all member countries should have both men’s and women’s teams – has been cautious, saying it will discuss the matter in a board meeting later this month.

