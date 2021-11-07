Sunday, November 7, 2021  | 31 Rabiulawal, 1443
Abu Dhabi pitch curator Mohan Singh found dead

He had made the pitch for India-Afghanistan game

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Cricinfo

Mohan Singh, the Pitch curator of Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium Abu Dhabi has been found dead on Sunday, local media reported Sunday.

He had made the pitch of the ongoing match between New Zealand and Afghanistan.

The cause of death is not yet known, but it has led to an investigation by the local police.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Singh has allegedly committed suicide.

Pakistan, India, Australia, England South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies have all used wickets in Mohan Singh’s works.

He joined the stadium in September 2004. He was trained by a curator at the Punjab Cricket Ground in Mohali, India.

The deceased has been employed there since 1994, first as a ground supervisor and assisting the coaches with Multiple sports, including tennis and swimming before his attention shifts to cricket.

