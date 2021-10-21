West Indies women’s tour of Pakistan schedule announced

West Indies women will visit Pakistan for three One-Day Internationals in November at the National Stadium Karachi.

Matches will be played on 8, 11 and 14th of the month, said the Pakistan Cricket Board in the press release.

After the series, both sides will travel to Zimbabwe for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier to be held from 21 November to 5 December.

This will be Pakistan women’s third bilateral series in 2021 after they toured South Africa in January-February and West Indies in June-July.

Stafaine Taylor’s West Indies will arrive in Karachi on 1 November for what is a reciprocal tour.

The top three of the 10 teams will qualify for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022, which will be played in New Zealand.

“We are delighted to announce the West Indies women’s tour to Pakistan in November,” said PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja.

“This will be a great series for the promotion, publicity and growth of women’s cricket in Pakistan, besides also providing both sides excellent opportunity to prepare for the World Cup qualifier.”

He also announced that following women’s tour, West Indies men’s team will visit Pakistan for thee ODIs and the same number of T20Is in December. “So, the Pakistan cricket fans can brace for some exciting and entertaining cricket in women’s and men’s cricket later this year.”

The national women’s team’s camp for the series will begin from 23 October and will run till 5 November at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre, Karachi. At the conclusion of the camp, the team will shift to the team hotel.

Squad

Javeria Khan (captain), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Maham Tariq, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper)

West Indies series itinerary

1 Nov – West Indies women arrival

4-7 Nov – Both teams’ training and practice sessions, National Stadium

8 Nov – First ODI, National Stadium

11 Nov – Second ODI, National Stadium

14 Nov – Third ODI, National Stadium

16 Nov – Departure for Zimbabwe