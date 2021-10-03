Sunday, October 3, 2021  | 25 Safar, 1443
HOME > Cricket

Watch: Shoaib Malik’s thought process behind blistering knock against Sindh

He talks in light of his 20-year experience

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik announced himself at the ongoing National T20 Cup with an impressive batting performance for Central Punjab against Sindh.

The 39-year-old smashed 85 off 47 balls against Sarfraz Ahmed’s men on Saturday. The innings, which included eight fours and five sixes, led Central Punjab to an imposing total of 168, which eventually proved too much for Sindh.

Malik revealed how he planned and executed the performance in the light of his experience, which spans across 20 years.

