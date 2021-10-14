Watch: Pakistan World Cup squad smashes it in the nets

The Pakistan squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup held a net practice session at the National High-Performance Centre in Lahore on Thursday.

The national side will fly to Dubai on Friday morning for the T20 showpiece event. They play their first match against archrivals India at the Dubai Cricket Stadium on August 24 in the Super 12 Group ‘2’ match.

In other group matches, the Babar Azam-led unit will take on New Zealand, Afghanistan and two qualifiers from Round 1 of the T20 World Cup.