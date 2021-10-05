Vernon Philander to arrive in Pakistan on Thursday

Pakistan bowling consultant for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, ex-South African pacer Vernon Philander, will arrive in the country on Thursday.

Batting consultant, former Australian great Matthew Hayden, will join the national team squad in the United Arab Emirates after its departure in a chartered flight on October 15.

Hayden and Philander were appointed as Pakistan’s consultant coaches for the T20 World Cup last month, right after Ramiz Raja’s election as the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman.

The Pakistan squad members will shift from one Covid ‘bubble’ to another after the ongoing National T20 Cup’s final on October 13.

The team’s support staff will gather in Lahore and will quarantine for seven days at a local hotel. The squad will be allowed to bring their families along.

The T20 World Cup kicks off on October 17. Pakistan start their campaign with a high-octane encounter against arch-rivals in India in their Super-12 Group ‘2’ match in Dubai on August 14.

The Babar Azam-led side will take on Afghanistan and New Zealand in their other Super-12 stage matches.