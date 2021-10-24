Sunday, October 24, 2021  | 17 Rabiulawal, 1443
Twitter hails perfect Pakistan for impressive show against India

Men-in-Green defeated arch-rivals by 10 wickets

Posted: Oct 24, 2021
Posted: Oct 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago

Photo: Twitter

The Cricket fraternity and fans hail clinical Pakistan, who break their 12-match losing streak against their arch-rivals at World Cups.

Pakistan looked a very different side, whether it was fielding, bowling or batting, they did it with perfection.

First it was Shaheen Shah Afridi show, who claimed figures of three for 31 in the game, when Pakistan opted to bowl after winning the toss. Then, it was Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, who proved too good against India’s bowling attack.  

The due posted opening partnership of 153 runs ensured Pakistan got off to a flying start at the ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 stage.

Here is how cricketers and Pakistan fans react to the outstanding victory:

