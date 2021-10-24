Twitter hails perfect Pakistan for impressive show against India

The Cricket fraternity and fans hail clinical Pakistan, who break their 12-match losing streak against their arch-rivals at World Cups.

Pakistan looked a very different side, whether it was fielding, bowling or batting, they did it with perfection.

First it was Shaheen Shah Afridi show, who claimed figures of three for 31 in the game, when Pakistan opted to bowl after winning the toss. Then, it was Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, who proved too good against India’s bowling attack.

The due posted opening partnership of 153 runs ensured Pakistan got off to a flying start at the ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 stage.

Here is how cricketers and Pakistan fans react to the outstanding victory:

Alhamdolilla…It’s the first one, the most magnificent one but remember journey has just begun.. such a proud moment for all Pakistanis and thank you boys for providing us this moment to cherish.#PakistanZindabad — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) October 24, 2021

Congratulations to whole nation!! Pakistan won like a champion, crushing defeat for India, biting the dust in Dubai. It was sheer display of Class, Skill & Passion by Green Shirts. Stellar performances by Shaheen Afridi, Rizwan & Babar Azam. #PakvsIndia pic.twitter.com/GEpm9Wh3Eq — Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem (@dswpti) October 24, 2021

Alhamdulillah! An ideal start to the World Cup campaign for @TheRealPCB with a victory by 10 wickets in #PakVsInd 👍🏼 An entire team effort with @babarazam258 @iMRizwanPak innings and @iShaheenAfridi spell to stand out. Congratulations Pakistan!🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/NJOFhpLHPM — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) October 24, 2021

Congratulations to team Pakistan and our nation on this great victory. Well done to @iShaheenAfridi @babarazam258 @iMRizwanPak and the entire team. A great start to the mega event 🙌🏼 #T20WorldCup #PakVsInd pic.twitter.com/g48nc8jD0f — Fawad Alam (@iamfawadalam25) October 24, 2021

PAKISTAN FANS YEH HAI AAP KA MAUKA.



BELIEVE!! SO PROUD OF MY TEAM. THIS IS FOR YOU PAKISTAN. THIS IS FOR ALL THOSE FANS WHO HAVE SUPPORTED US THROUGH THE GOOD AND BAD TIMES. #PakistanZindabad #Pak #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/0tWhLGO0OY — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) October 24, 2021

Alhumdullilah! The intensity, the energy, the will and the intent, all right from the word go. Loved it! What an amazing win boys. Brilliant start from Shaheen. Shadab, Imad, Haris, and Hasan carried it forward. Babar and Rizwan finished the job in style! #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/rbw0PgEJ1E — Rumman Raees (@rummanraees15) October 24, 2021

What a performance by the young lads. Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen and others stood out when it mattered the most 🙌



Well done team for breaking the World Cup jinx against India. Now backing the boys to go all the way to the T20 World Cup glory!#T20WorldCup #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/wsbnnVC3Ze — Saeed Ajmal (@REALsaeedajmal) October 24, 2021