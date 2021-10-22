Friday, October 22, 2021  | 15 Rabiulawal, 1443
Treat India match like any other, Ramiz tells Pakistan team

Pakistan play India on Sunday

Posted: Oct 22, 2021
Posted: Oct 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago

Photo: PCB

Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Ramiz Raja has urged the Pakistan T20 World Cup squad to treat the upcoming match against India as just another game.

Ramiz addressed the squad members in a virtual session on Friday ahead of their event opener against their archrivals, which is set to be played at the Dubai Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The PCB chief said the unity within the Babar Azam-led side will play a crucial role during the match and throughout Pakistn’s T20 World Cup campaign. “If the captain and the team stand united, victory will be ours,” said Ramiz.

The 1992 World Cup winner asked the team to avoid social media and focus on the upcoming game. “The Pakistan team should be seen giving it all in the World Cup,” said Ramiz. “No one can deny us victory.

“All of you are the best players, don’t allow anyone to intimidate yourself,” he added.

Ramiz extended support to the Pakistan unit and assured them that they did not need to worry about anything.

