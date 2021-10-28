Thursday, October 28, 2021  | 21 Rabiulawal, 1443
Three Pakistan women cricketers test positive for Covid-19

Team is due to play West Indies next month

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
Posted: Oct 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago

Photo: PCB

Three squad members of the Pakistan women’s team have tested positive for novel coronavirus (Covid-19), Pakistan Cricket Board said Thursday.

The squad members were participating in the pre-West Indies series camp at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre.

The board said that they were tested positive in the routine Covid-19 testing yesterday (Wednesday) and are under 10-day quarantine, which ends on 6 November.

Meanwhile, other squad members will remain in isolation till 2 November and undergo tests every alternate day from October 29 to curb further potential spread of the virus.

As per the PCB Covid-19 Protocols, all squad members had joined the bio-secure environment after returning two negative tests. These squad members had been vaccinated for Covid-19 in May. 

Pakistan and West Indies will play three ODIs on 8, 11 and 14 November at the National Stadium.

