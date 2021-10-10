This is how Ramiz Raja responded to Wahab Riaz’s complaint

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja has assured veteran pacer Wahab Riaz and his performances in domestic cricket will eventually lead to selection in the national side.

During a meeting between domestic cricketers and Ramiz, Wahab expressed his disappointment over the selectors’ ignorance of players aged above 30.

“Players aged 30 or more are not included in the [Pakistan] team. Where should they go?” Wahab asked the PCB chief.

“Don’t worry, this won’t happen again. Whoever performs will definitely get their right,” Ramiz replied.

Wahab, 36, has claimed 10 wickets in the National T20 Cup for Central Punjab and has maintained an impressive economy rate of just 6.63 runs per over.

The Lahore-born pacer has also registered few match-winning performances during the tournament, not only with the ball but through his flamboyant batting in death overs as well.

He, however, is not a part of the Pakistan squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup while Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and all-rounder Mohammad Wasim junior have been preferred by the selectors as the national side’s pace-bowling options.

Wahab has played 27 Tests, 91 ODIs and 36 T20Is for Pakistan. He has bagged more then 200 international wickets.

‘Your problems are my problems’

Ramiz, who was accompanied by PCB’s Director High-Performance Nadeem Khan during the meeting at a Lahore hotel, told the domestic players that their problems will be solved on priority basis. “Your problems are my problems too,” Ramiz told them.

All-rounder Faheem Ashraf and fast-bowler Sohail Khan complained to Ramiz regarding the lack of diet plans for players and unavailability of masseurs for domestic cricketers. To this, Ramiz furiously questioned Nadeem why these issues haven’t been addressed and directed him to make required arrangements.

He told the players that money is now being pumped into domestic cricket and all facilities will be provide to them. “All you need to do is perform,” said the PCB chief.