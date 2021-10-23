T20 World Cup: West Indies face England in 2016 final rematch

In a rematch of the ICC T20 World Cup 2016 final, defending champions West Indies will face England in the second match of the Super 12.

The two teams will kick off their respective campaigns with this fixture at the Dubai International Stadium.

West Indies have played just two T20Is in Dubai, and lost them both, against 2009 champions Pakistan in 2016. England, by contrast, have won four and lost two at the stadium, also against Pakistan between 2010 and 2015.

Both teams haven’t had a great outing in the warm-up games this year. Eoin Morgan’s side won one of their two warm-up games. The Three Lions lost to India in the first warm-up game, but came back to beat New Zealand.

Meanwhile, the Windies suffered crushing defeats against Pakistan and Afghanistan. Kieron Pollard’s men will be looking for a fresh start in the round as they have an unbeaten head-to-head record against England.

They enjoyed a reasonable success at home winning six out of their 10 T20Is against Australia and South Africa.

Players to watch out for:

For West Indies, Chris Gayle will be the man to watch out for as he had huge success against England in T20Is. The southpaw has aggregated 409 runs in 13 innings.

For England, Captain Eoin Morgan, who is struggling for form, will be the key. He has amassed 221 runs in 12 innings against the West Indies.

All-rounder Dwayne Bravo enjoyed a bit of success against the English batting line as he has dismissed 12 English batters in 12 matches, with his best T20I figures against the team being 3/37.

Adil Rashid is the leading wicket-taker for England in T20Is against the West Indies. The leg-spinner has bagged 11 wickets in seven innings.

Probable XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan (captain), David Willey/Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tymal Mills.

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein/Hayden Walsh Jr, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas/Ravi Rampaul.