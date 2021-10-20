T20 World Cup warm-up: Pakistan to face South Africa today

Pakistan will face South Africa in the second and final warm-up game before facing India in the ICC T20 World Cup.

The Men-in-Green opted to attend the optional training session at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Academy Ground on Tuesday, to prepare for the mega event.

Skipper Babar Azam, along with senior players Mohammad Hafeez and Sarfraz Ahmed, also attended the training session.

The match against the Proteas will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 6 pm.

Earlier, Pakistan registered a comfortable seven-wicket victory over defending champions West Indies.

Pakistan’s top-order batter Fakhar Zaman and captain Babar Azam were impressive with the bat, scoring 46 and 50, respectively.

Bowlers also picked up timely wickets to restrict the Windies to 130 runs.

Pakistan would field the same combination in today’s warm-up game which includes:

Batters: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik and Asif Ali.

Bowlers, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hassan Ali and Haris Rauf.

All-rounders: Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim.