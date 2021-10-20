Wednesday, October 20, 2021  | 13 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

T20 World Cup warm-up: Pakistan to face South Africa today

Match will be played in Abu Dhabi

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: SAMAA

Pakistan will face South Africa in the second and final warm-up game before facing India in the ICC T20 World Cup.

The Men-in-Green opted to attend the optional training session at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Academy Ground on Tuesday, to prepare for the mega event.

Skipper Babar Azam, along with senior players Mohammad Hafeez and Sarfraz Ahmed, also attended the training session.

The match against the Proteas will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 6 pm.

Earlier, Pakistan registered a comfortable seven-wicket victory over defending champions West Indies.

Pakistan’s top-order batter Fakhar Zaman and captain Babar Azam were impressive with the bat, scoring 46 and 50, respectively.

Bowlers also picked up timely wickets to restrict the Windies to 130 runs.

Pakistan would field the same combination in today’s warm-up game which includes:

Batters: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik and Asif Ali.

Bowlers, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hassan Ali and Haris Rauf.

All-rounders: Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket PAK v SA T20 World Cup Warm-up
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
PAK v SA, T20 World Cup, Cricket, Pakistan, South Africa, PAK v SA warm-up, Cricket, PAK v SA playing XI, PAK v IND, Pakistan Playing XI
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Shakib stars as Bangladesh down Oman in must-win game
Shakib stars as Bangladesh down Oman in must-win game
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.