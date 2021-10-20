Wednesday, October 20, 2021  | 13 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Live updates: Pakistan lose Babar, Rizwan early

The Men-in-Green defeated West Indies in the first warm-up

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: ICC

South Africa have won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second warm-up game against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup.

This will be the final warm-up game before Pakistan will lock horns against arch-rivals India on October 24.

The Men-in-Green opted to attend the optional training session at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Academy Ground on Tuesday, to prepare for the mega event.

Live Updates

Keshav Maharaj picked up a huge wicket for the Proteas

Now the real test for Pakistan’s middle-order has begun as both openers – Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam – are back in the pavilion.

Massive wicket for South Africa

Squads:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr

South Africa: Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Reeza Hendricks

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket PAK v SA Pakistan South Africa T20 World Cup warm-up
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pak vs Sa live score , warm up Pak vs SA , WC t20 live score , Pak vs SA live update warm up match , t20 icc Pak vs Sa update, T20 World Cup, T20 World Cup warm up, Cricket,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Shakib stars as Bangladesh down Oman in must-win game
Shakib stars as Bangladesh down Oman in must-win game
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.