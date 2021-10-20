Live updates: Pakistan lose Babar, Rizwan early

The Men-in-Green defeated West Indies in the first warm-up
South Africa have won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second warm-up game against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup.
This will be the final warm-up game before Pakistan will lock horns against arch-rivals India on October 24.
The Men-in-Green opted to attend the optional training session at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Academy Ground on Tuesday, to prepare for the mega event.
Keshav Maharaj picked up a huge wicket for the Proteas
OUT! Mohammad Hafeez gone
Keshav Maharaj sent the all-rounder back to the pavilion on the fifth ball of his third over. Hafeez departed after scoring just 13
PAK 66-3 (9.5 overs)
PAK 66-3 (9.5 overs)
50 up for #Pakistan as Mohammad Hafeez and Fakhar Zaman look to rebuild the innings after early departure of the openers
PAK 51-2 (7.5 overs)
PAK 51-2 (7.5 overs)
#PAKvSA | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/NpngFNtIP8
Now the real test for Pakistan’s middle-order has begun as both openers – Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam – are back in the pavilion.
OUT! Anrich Nortje joins the party as he removes Mohammad Rizwan, who departed after scoring just 19
PAK 36-2 (5.4 overs)
PAK 36-2 (5.4 overs)
Massive wicket for South Africa
OUT! Big wicket for South Africa as Rabada removes in-form captain Babar Azam, who departed after scoring just 15
PAK 27-1 (3.5 overs)
PAK 27-1 (3.5 overs)
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr
South Africa: Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Reeza Hendricks