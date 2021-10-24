T20 World Cup: Mishfiqur Rahim leads Bangladesh to 171

Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Bangladesh in the ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday.

“After the Indian Premier League, it seems the wicket is keeping down a bit,” Dasun Shanaka said. “It’s been a really good team environment after winning three games and practice matches. Maheesh Theekshana is not fit. Binura Fernando comes in for him.”

“We would have liked to bat first,” Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah said. “We need to adapt to the conditions. Hopefully, it’s a good one to bat on. A bit of a relief after that first loss. The boys are relaxed. We have got one change: Taskin Ahmed is not playing, Nasum Ahmed comes in.”