T20 World Cup: South Africa eye quick start against Australia

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said his side were aware of the need to get off to quick start in the unforgiving quickfire format when they kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against Australia on Saturday.

“Matches against Australia have always been full of fire and we don’t expect it to be any different tomorrow,” Bavuma said.

“I think the way the tournament is set up, you don’t have time to be behind the eightball.

“We know what type of team they are so it is important for us that we bring our A game.”

He said that with Australia loading their top order with high-scoring players like skipper Aaron Finch, David Warner and Steve Smith, it was essential they were quickly put under pressure.

“We are aiming to strike them at the top… to put them under pressure. I think it will be a good encounter.”

The Australians kick off their campaign after a disjointed build-up to the tournament which runs until November 14.

Australia skipper Finch said he expected the wicket to “play pretty good, a touch on the slow side”, adding that dew “will play a factor in the tournament, no doubt”.

Without disclosing the team, Finch said Australia, who have never won the T20 World Cup, had plumped for “seven specialist batters, four specialist bowlers plus the all rounders” against South Africa.

“We’ve got a lot of confidence in the depth of our squad, we’ve got a lot of confidence in (Glenn) Maxwell, (Marcus) Stoinis and (Mitchell) Marsh to bowl four overs as well.

“We think that on these wickets in these conditions they can do a really good job and be an attacking option as much as anything.”