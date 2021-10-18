Monday, October 18, 2021  | 11 Rabiulawal, 1443
HOME > Cricket

Pakistan face West Indies in warm-up match today

Match will be played at the ICC Academy ground

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: Cricket West Indies

Pakistan will face defending champions West Indies in their first warm-up match of the ICC T20 World Cup today (Monday).

The game is part of the World Cup preparations which will be played at the ICC Academy ground in Dubai at 2:00 PM Pakistan standard time (PST).

The Babar Azam-led unit has been training for the mega event, with coaching consultants Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander at the academy.

The cricketers practised batting and bowling in floodlights during the net session. Pictures from the training session, shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) showed the players in action.

