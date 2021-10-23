Saturday, October 23, 2021  | 16 Rabiulawal, 1443
T20 World Cup: Pakistan announce 12-member squad for India clash

Arch-rivals will meet on Sunday

Posted: Oct 23, 2021
Posted: Oct 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistan have announced a 12-man squad for their highly-anticipated clash against arch-rivals India on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium.

This will be the sixth time when the two sides will meet in an ICC T20 World Cup.

India have beaten Pakistan in all of their 12 matches at the T20 and 50-over World Cups. On the ICC T20I Rankings, India is ranked second and Pakistan third, just five points behind.

Pakistan squad : Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi.

After Sunday’s game, the Men-in-Green will play New Zealand on Tuesday, Afghanistan on Friday, while their next week’s matches will be against Namibia on November 2 and Scotland on November 7.

The two teams last met in the 2019 ODI World Cup in England.

