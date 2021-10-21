Thursday, October 21, 2021  | 14 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

T20 World Cup: Oman win toss, bat first against Scotland

The Omanis made two changes to the side

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: ICC/Twitter

Oman skipper Zeeshan Maqsood won the toss and elected to bat against Scotland in their bid to reach the Super 12s of the Twenty20 World Cup on Thursday.

The Omanis made two changes to the side that lost to Bangladesh on Tuesday with Suraj Kumar and Khawar Ali coming in for Ayan Khan and Kaleemullah.

“We have to put up a good total and defend it,” said Zeeshan. 

“The pitch will play different in the second innings, a bit of spin, give freedom to our players.”

Scotland’s Saltires, who have won both of their matches so far, brought back Safyaan Sharif for Alisdair Evans.

“We would have been happy either way. Comfortable chasing,” said captain Kyle Coetzer.

“We’ve got a real belief and togetherness among our group, having to win three games to top the group, if that’s what we have to do, we are comfortable with that.”

Victory for the winner will see them join Bangladesh, who earlier beat Papua New Guinea by 84 runs, in the Super 12s. 

Sri Lanka qualified on Wednesday from Group A with either Ireland or Namibia set to join them on Friday.

FaceBook WhatsApp
oman scotland T20 World Cup
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Oman Scotland, T20 World Cup
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.