T20 World Cup: Ireland face Netherland in mouthwatering contest

The excitement of the ICC T20 World Cup will continue when Ireland will take on the Netherlands in match-three of the tournament in Abu Dhabi.

The day-one of the mega event already lived up to its mark when Scotland upset group favourite Bangladesh in their opening match of the campaign.

A similar kind of competition is expected on day two when the two evenly-matched sides faced each other in the first match of the day.

The Netherlands started the warm-up matches with a hefty 31-run defeat against Scotland, while they made a strong comeback against co-host of the event Oman.

On the other hand, the Irish team showed a promising form as they registered back-to-back wins in the warm-ups. They began with a crushing eight-wicket win over PNG after which they beat Bangladesh.

For Ireland, the experience of Paul Stirling and Kevin O’Brien will be key at the top, as captain Andy Balbirnie noted during the build-up.

Only Babar Azam has scored more T20I runs than Stirling since the 2016 World T20.

Since O’Brien, the veteran allrounder, moved up to open in T20Is two years ago, he and Stirling have scored 1479 runs together at an average of 39.97.

Meanwhile, the Dutch side also possesses some seasoned T20 campaigners in the shape of Myburgh and ten Doeschate. Max O’Dowd is another player to watch out for in the game.

The Netherlands have an advantage as far as the head-to-head record is concerned. The two sides met 10 times where the Dutch emerged victorious on seven occasions, with one abandonment.

Probable XI

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Craig Young, and Andrew McBrine

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Pieter Seelaar (captain), Ben Cooper, Ryan ten Doeschate, Roel of van der Merwe, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards, Tim van der Gugten, Paul van Meekeren and Phillippe Boissevain.