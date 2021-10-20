T20 World Cup: O’Dowd leads Netherlands to 164

Opener Max O’Dowd scored a gutsy half-century, as the Netherlands posted a competitive 165-run target against Namibia in the ICC T20 World Cup.

Both teams lost their opening games of the campaign. The Dutch side suffered defeat against Ireland.

Meanwhile, Namibia lost to former champions Sri Lanka. They were skittled out for a paltry 96 batting first.

The batting of both sides struggled and has to step up if they want to win games. This is a crucial fixture for both Namibia and Netherlands, who will be looking to bounce back from poor defeats first up.