T20 World Cup: Netherlands in deep trouble after Campher’s hat-trick

Ireland fast bowler Curtis Campher claimed four wickets in four balls to rattle Netherlands in a first round match of the Twenty20 World Cup on Monday.

Campher sent back Colin Ackermann, Ryan ten Doeschate and Scott Edwards for a hat-trick and then bowled and Roelof van der Merwe in a sensational over.

He becomes only the third bowler in T20 history to achieve the feat after Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan and Lasith Malinga of Sri Lanka.

Earlier, Netherlands skipper Pieter Seelaar won the toss and elected to bat first.

It is the Group ‘A’ opener in Abu Dhabi with the two teams fighting for a place in the Super 12 stage and Seelaar wants to put early pressure on the opposition.

“Looks a pretty good wicket, we want to get runs on the board and put pressure on them,” Seelaar said at the toss.

Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie said he was not too disappointed to be chasing.

“I think it’ll stay pretty good for the 40 overs, hopefully we can start well with the ball.

“First game of a tournament of a big ICC event is always special. You grew up watching Irish teams being successful in these tournaments.”

Sri Lanka, the 2014 champions, and Namibia are the other two teams in Group ‘A’. They meet later Monday.