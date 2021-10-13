Klusener backs Pakistan to upset India in T20 World Cup

Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener believes that Pakistan have got the ability to upset India in the highly-anticipated clash in the T20 World Cup.

The arch-rivals will lock horns on October 24 in Dubai – their first match in the tournament.

“India-Pakistan is always a huge, huge game,” Klusener told Times of India. He said that it is a match which fans can not miss, especially in big competitions like World Cups.

The 50-year-old was impressed with the Pakistan team’s growth over the years. According to him, the Men-in-Green have some excellent batters and a competitive bowling attack. “If India has a bit of an off day and Pakistan brings their best game, they can easily cause an upset.”

He also stated that on papers India have an edge over Pakistan due to the variety of options in the squad.

“However, we know how unpredictable they [Pakistan] are and how exciting they are to watch,” he said. “So, it’s a very difficult one to call, but if Pakistan show up and have a good day, they can beat any team in the world.”