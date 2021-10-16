T20 World Cup kits unveiled so far

With T20 World Cup is just a day away from kick-off here are all the kits that have been revealed so far.

The tournament will begin on October 17 where two matches ­– Oman against Papua New Guinea and Bangladesh versus Scotland – will be played.

No doubt adding to the drama and colour to the competition with the play on the field, teams and their playing kits are a topic of debate amongst cricket tragics around the world.

See the kits that have been released so far:

Pakistan

India

Presenting the Billion Cheers Jersey!



The patterns on the jersey are inspired by the billion cheers of the fans.



South Africa

Scotland

Ireland

Namibia

Sri Lanka

Netherlands

Papua New Guinea