T20 World Cup kits unveiled so far

Tournament to begin from October 17
With T20 World Cup is just a day away from kick-off here are all the kits that have been revealed so far.
The tournament will begin on October 17 where two matches – Oman against Papua New Guinea and Bangladesh versus Scotland – will be played.
No doubt adding to the drama and colour to the competition with the play on the field, teams and their playing kits are a topic of debate amongst cricket tragics around the world.
See the kits that have been released so far:
Pakistan
Pakistan’s @T20WorldCup jersey unveiled! 🇵🇰 👕⭐— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 15, 2021
Get your official shirt now!
Order now at https://t.co/A91XbZsSbJ#WearYourPassion x #WhyNotMeriJaan pic.twitter.com/auQZgBllTE
India
Presenting the Billion Cheers Jersey!— BCCI (@BCCI) October 13, 2021
The patterns on the jersey are inspired by the billion cheers of the fans.
Get ready to #ShowYourGame @mpl_sport.
Buy your jersey now on https://t.co/u3GYA2wIg1#MPLSports #BillionCheersJersey pic.twitter.com/XWbZhgjBd2
South Africa
Fresh threads for @OfficialCSA at the #T20WorldCup 🇿🇦— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 14, 2021
View all the jerseys so far 👉 https://t.co/W8tiLNDKeI pic.twitter.com/WZI7UyXUQo
Scotland
Here's what @CricketScotland will be wearing at the #T20WorldCup 🔥— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 12, 2021
Describe their new 👕 in one word!
All the jerseys revealed so far 👇 https://t.co/7x7WGKbe2V pic.twitter.com/unnHiZSCp9
Ireland
.@cricketireland players are looking good in their kits for the #T20WorldCup 😍— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 12, 2021
All the jerseys so far 👇https://t.co/O6IJDLDzEN pic.twitter.com/xhbFKrGRuT
Namibia
Here's the kit Namibia will be donning at the #T20WorldCup 👌— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 12, 2021
See the kits revealed so far 👇https://t.co/k4BKaisiws pic.twitter.com/Zs9sLs2nI7
Sri Lanka
Here's what Sri Lanka Cricket will be wearing at the #T20WorldCup 😍— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 12, 2021
See the kits revealed so far 👇https://t.co/urHINaZ5Jf pic.twitter.com/Nysm5U0gsR
Netherlands
❔❓ What would you like to ask @Maxiboi23 and @scott_edwards35 during their @T20WorldCup preparation?
Ask your question in a reply 👇#CricketNL #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/KFjJSFxVEQ
— Cricket🏏Netherlands (@KNCBcricket) September 30, 2021
Papua New Guinea