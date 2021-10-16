Saturday, October 16, 2021  | 9 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

T20 World Cup kits unveiled so far

Tournament to begin from October 17

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 60 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 60 mins ago

Photo: Twitter/ PCB

With T20 World Cup is just a day away from kick-off here are all the kits that have been revealed so far.

The tournament will begin on October 17 where two matches ­– Oman against Papua New Guinea and Bangladesh versus Scotland – will be played.

No doubt adding to the drama and colour to the competition with the play on the field, teams and their playing kits are a topic of debate amongst cricket tragics around the world.

See the kits that have been released so far:

Pakistan

India

South Africa

Scotland

Ireland

Namibia

Sri Lanka

Netherlands

Papua New Guinea

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket ICC Pakistan Kit T20 World Cup
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan Kit, ICC, India kit, T20 World Cup kits, Pakistan T20 World Cup kit, India T20 World Cup kit, T20 World Cup jersey
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
All you need to know about the T20 World Cup
All you need to know about the T20 World Cup
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.