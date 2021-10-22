Friday, October 22, 2021  | 15 Rabiulawal, 1443
HOME > Cricket

T20 World Cup: Solid start by Ireland in do-or-die contest

Match is being played in Sharjah

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

Ireland have won the toss and elected bat first against Namibia in the ICC T20 World Cup on Friday.

On the final day of the preliminary round, both teams will lock horns in a do-or-die match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The teams have two points each, and a win in this encounter would guarantee them a spot in the Super 12 phase.

Namibia suffered a crushing defeat against Sri Lanka, after getting bowled out for just 96. But Gerhard Erasmus’ side roared back in admirable fashion in their next game to record a six-wicket win and knock the Netherlands out of the competition.

Ireland too were defeated by Sri Lank in their previous game, however, their victory over the Netherlands has given them a real chance of qualifying for the next stage.

