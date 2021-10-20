T20 World Cup: Ireland field first against Sri Lanka

Ireland have won the toss and opted to field first against Sri Lanka in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Round ‘1’ Group ‘A’ match being played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie said he wanted to field first to avoid the dew factor which is expected to be at play later in the evening. “We have to be a bit smart, whether we are bowling or batting first,” he said.

Both teams have won their first match and Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said his men would like to build on the confidence. “It’s a very good wicket. We have discussed a lot about Powerplay batting, first game was awesome, and confidence levels are high,” he said..

Ireland have made one change from their team which beat Netherlands in the first match. Craig Young comes in for Ireland, replacing leg-spinner Ben White. Sri Lanka have left their winning combination untouched.