T20 World Cup: Cricket carnival begins tomorrow

The wait is finally over, as the ICC T20 World Cup is all set to begin from October 17 where 16 teams will compete for supremacy in the game’s shortest format.

The tournament will kick-off at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground on Sunday while the showpiece event is scheduled to finish on 14 November in Dubai.

The defending champions West Indies will be looking forward to defending their crown, but it won’t be an easy task with 15 high-quality opponents ready to make the trophy theirs.

Here is everything that you should know about the tournament:

Format

The tournament is divided into three stages – Round 1, The Super 12 stage and knockouts (semi-final and final)

In Round 1, eight teams will be competing in two groups. The top two teams from each group progress to the Super 12 stage.

Top team from Group A and the second seed from Group B enter Group 1 of the Super 12s, with the top seed from Group B and the second seed from Group A going into Group 2.

Similarly, the Super 12 stage is also divided into two groups featuring six teams each. The top two teams from each group will progress to the knock-out stage, consisting of two semi-finals and a final.

Points system

In both group stages the following points system will apply:

The team will earn two points from a win. In case of a tie, no result or abandonment, both teams will share one point each. No points will be awarded in case of loss or forfeit.

Reserve days

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has kept reserve days for both semi-finals and the final. No other matches shall have a reserve day allocated.

Groups

Round 1

Group A: Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Namibia

Group B: Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, Oman

Super 12

Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, top team Group A, second team Group B

Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, second team Group A, top team Group B

Fixtures

Mark your calendars ✍️



The ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2021 – Round 1 fixtures

Get ready for the cricket carnival 🎉



The fixtures for the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2021 – Super 12

Prize money

Teams will share part of the $US5.6m allocated as prize money for the tournament.

The winners will receive $1.6m, with the runners up receiving $800,000. Both losing semi-finalists will receive $400,000.

The Super 12 stage teams will receive $70,000 each while the team winning a match in the group will earn $40,000.

The four teams knocked out at the end of Round 1 will get $40,000. Each match a team wins in the First Round will see them earn $40,000.

Venues

The tournament will be played at three venues, Dubai International Stadium, Sheikh Zayed Stadium and Oman Cricket Academy Ground.

In Numbers

T20 World Cup winners

India (2007)

Pakistan (2009)

England (2010)

West Indies (2012)

Sri Lanka (2014)

West Indies (2016)

Three – is the number of finals Sri Lanka have played, the most by any team in the competition.

Four – is the number of semifinals Pakistan and West Indies have played in the T20 World Cup.

Two – West Indies is the only team in the competition who have played the final twice and won it on both occasions.

Eight ­– is the number of centuries scored in the competition. Veteran West Indies batter Chirs Gayle is the only player to score ton twice in the tournament.

123 ­– is the highest individual score scored by Brendon McCullum against Bangladesh in 2012.

1016 ­­– is the most runs scored by a batter in the competition. Sri Lanka legend Mahela Jayawardene holds this record and he is also the only player, who crossed 1,000 runs mark in the mega event.

Three – is the number of players – India’s Virat Kohli, Sri Lanka’s Tillakaratne Dilshan and Mahela Jayawardene – who have scored over 300 runs in a single edition. Kohli scored 319 in 2014, in 2009 Dilshan scored 317 and Jaywardane scored 302 in 2010.

39 – is the number of wickets taken by legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi in the event, the most by any bowler.

One ­– Australia’s Brett Lee holds the record of taking the only hat-trick of the tournament. He achieved this feat against Bangladesh in the inaugural edition in 2007.

260 – is the highest score ever in the mega event. Sri Lanka managed to post 260/6 against Kenya in 2007.

39 – is the lowest ever score in the T20 World Cup. Netherlands hold this unwanted record, which they achieved against Sri Lanka in 2014.