T20 World Cup: Bangladesh bowlers keep Scotland quiet

Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah Riyad won the toss and elected to bowl first against Scotland on day one of the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday.

It is the second match of the day at the Al Amerat ground outside Muscat after Oman beat debutants Papua New Guinea in the opener.

“Looks like a good wicket, with plenty of runs, but we would like to chase it down, because of the dew,” Mahmudullah said at the toss.

Line-ups