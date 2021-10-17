T20 World Cup: First round favourite Bangladesh face Scotland

First round favourites Bangladesh will face Scotland in the second game of the day at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground.

Bangladesh once again enter through the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup’s First Round, having done the same in the last two 16-team tournaments.

The Mahmudullah-led unit have T20I series wins over Australia and New Zealand, from the last three months, to draw confidence from.

Appearing at three T20 World Cups, Scotland’s record of just one win in seven matches is perhaps a little unfair.

Since their disappointing campaign in India, the Scottish side have won the 16 of their 30 T20I matches and qualified for this year’s tournament after a thumping 90-run do-or-die victory over UAE in Dubai.

As far as head to head games are concerned, Scotland have won the sole T20I between the two sides.

Bangladesh captain has been in fine touch during their home series against Australia and New Zealand. Meanwhile, experience of Shakib-al-Hasan and Mushfiqur Raheem will come in handy for the Bengal Tigers.

Meanwhile, Scotland will be heavily relying on George Munsey whose T20I career strike rate of 153.36 speaks volumes of his big-hitting ability.

The left-hand batter with the low grip can clear the infield with ease, both against pace and spin, and could give the likes of Berrington and Coetzer the right platform.

Possible XI

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (captain), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wicketkeeper), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, and Mustafizur Rahman.

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (captain), Matthew Cross (wicketkeeper), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Dylan Budge, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Josh Davey and Alasdair Evans.