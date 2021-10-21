T20 World Cup: Bangladesh opt to bat against PNG

Match is being played at Al Amerat
Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first against Papua New Guinea in the ICC T20 World Cup.
PNG, who are playing in the mega-event for the first time, have already been eliminated after suffering back-to back defeats against Oman and Scotland.
However, Bangladesh have a possible chance to qualify for the Super 12 round if they win today’s game.
If co-host Oman beat Scotland in their final game of the Round 1, they would end up with four points the same as Scotland and Bangladesh.
Here is the playing XI of Bangladesh, who are aiming for Super 12 spot
Follow match updates here: https://t.co/yZOieNvdFL
Follow match updates here: https://t.co/yZOieNvdFL