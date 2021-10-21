Thursday, October 21, 2021  | 14 Rabiulawal, 1443
Cricket

T20 World Cup: Bangladesh opt to bat against PNG

Match is being played at Al Amerat

Posted: Oct 21, 2021
Posted: Oct 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first against Papua New Guinea in the ICC T20 World Cup.

PNG, who are playing in the mega-event for the first time, have already been eliminated after suffering back-to back defeats against Oman and Scotland.

However, Bangladesh have a possible chance to qualify for the Super 12 round if they win today’s game.

If co-host Oman beat Scotland in their final game of the Round 1, they would end up with four points the same as Scotland and Bangladesh.

BAN v PNG Cricket T20 World Cup
 
