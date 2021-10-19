T20 World Cup: Bangladesh face Oman in must-win game

Sixth-ranked Bangladesh will face co-host Oman in a must-win game to stay alive in the ICC T20 World Cup at Al Amerat Cricket Ground.

Both teams have played one match each in the competition so far, where Bangladesh suffered an upset defeat against Scotland, while Oman registered a convincing 10-wicket victory over Papua New Guinea.

As compared to the other sides in group B, Bangladesh are an established side. They have more playing experience than any other in the group.

However, the six-run defeat against the Scottish side will surely have dented their morale, which Oman could take advantage of.

Oman, meanwhile, will look to build on their win against PNG. Openers Aqib Ilyas and Jatinder Singh had a great outing with the bat, as they put together an unbeaten 131-run stand in 13.4 overs.

But they will be facing a much better bowling attack.

As Bangladesh Captain Mahmudullah said that Mushfiqur Rahim’s wicket was the turning point of the game. We have seen how good the wicketkeeper-batter is when he gets in.

All eyes will be on him in the important clash of group B, which will give a clear picture to the teams participating in the group before their final qualifying games on October 21.

For Oman, captain Zeeshan Maqsood had a great outing with the bowl in the tournament opener against PNG. The left-arm spinner led from the front with a four-wicket haul, bowling accurately and getting the odd ball to turn away from the right-hander.

Bangladesh must do their homework to tackle Maqsood.

Probable XI

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (captain), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wicketkeeper), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman.

Oman: Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Zeeshan Maqsood (captain), Kashyap Prajapati, Naseem Khushi (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Kaleemullah and Bilal Khan.