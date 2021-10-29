Friday, October 29, 2021  | 22 Rabiulawal, 1443
T20 World Cup: Babar, Rizwan shatter records again

Duo achieved the feats in Afghanistan tie

Posted: Oct 29, 2021
Posted: Oct 29, 2021

Photo: T20 World Cup

Start Pakistan duo, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have once against shatter individual records as Pakistan face Afghanistan to maintain supremacy in Group 2 of the ICC T20 World Cup.

The Pakistan captain become the fastest to score 1000 T20I runs as captain. He only took 26 innings to achieve this feat.

Meanwhile, Rizwan has equalled former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s record of most T20 dismissals in a year as a wicketkeeper.

The 28-year-old achieved this feat in his third T20 World Cup clash against Afghanistan, where he now has 39 T20 dismissals in a calendar year to his credit.

MS Dhoni had achieved the similar feat in 2016 when he also played a part in 39 T20 dismissals in the same year.

Babar Azam PAK v AFG Rizwan T20 World Cup
 
