T20 World Cup: Babar, Rizwan shatter records again

Start Pakistan duo, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have once against shatter individual records as Pakistan face Afghanistan to maintain supremacy in Group 2 of the ICC T20 World Cup.

The Pakistan captain become the fastest to score 1000 T20I runs as captain. He only took 26 innings to achieve this feat.

Babar Azam fastest to 1K T20I runs as captain. King Babar continues to deal in world records. #KingBabar👑 @babarazam258 #Cricket — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) October 29, 2021

Meanwhile, Rizwan has equalled former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s record of most T20 dismissals in a year as a wicketkeeper.

The 28-year-old achieved this feat in his third T20 World Cup clash against Afghanistan, where he now has 39 T20 dismissals in a calendar year to his credit.

MS Dhoni had achieved the similar feat in 2016 when he also played a part in 39 T20 dismissals in the same year.