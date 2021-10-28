T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka post 154 against Australia

Match Status : Australia need 67 runs in 10.3 remaining overs
|Batsman
|How Out
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|
Pathum Nissanka
|
c David Warner b Pat Cummins
|
7
|
9
|
1
|
0
|
77.78
|
Kusal Perera
|
b Mitchell Starc
|
35
|
25
|
4
|
1
|
140
|
Charith Asalanka
|
c Steven Smith b A Zampa
|
35
|
27
|
4
|
1
|
129.63
|
Avishka Fernando
|
c Steven Smith b A Zampa
|
4
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
57.14
|
Bhanuka Rajapaksa
|
Not out
|
33
|
26
|
4
|
1
|
126.92
|
Wanindu Hasaranga
|
c MS Wade b Mitchell Starc
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
200
|
Dasun Shanaka
|
c MS Wade b Pat Cummins
|
12
|
19
|
1
|
0
|
63.16
|
Chamika Karunaratne
|
Not out
|
9
|
6
|
1
|
0
|
150
|Bolwer
|O
|R
|W
|M
|D
|ECON
|
Mitchell Starc
|
4
|
27
|
2
|
0
|
11
|
6.75
|
Josh Hazlewood
|
4
|
26
|
0
|
0
|
12
|
6.5
|
Pat Cummins
|
4
|
34
|
2
|
0
|
10
|
8.5
|
Glenn Maxwell
|
1
|
16
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
16
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
3
|
35
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
11.67
|
Adam Zampa
|
4
|
12
|
2
|
0
|
12
|
3
|Fall Of Wickets
|FOW
|Over
|Dismissal
|
Pathum Nissanka
|
1-15
|
2.3
|
caught
|
Charith Asalanka
|
2-78
|
9.4
|
caught
|
Kusal Perera
|
3-86
|
10.3
|
bowled
|
Avishka Fernando
|
4-90
|
11.5
|
caught
|
Wanindu Hasaranga
|
5-94
|
12.2
|
caught
|
Dasun Shanaka
|
6-134
|
17.4
|
caught
|Batsmen
|How Out
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|
David Warner
|
Not out
|
39
|
25
|
6
|
0
|
156
|
Aaron Finch
|
b W Hasaranga
|
37
|
23
|
5
|
2
|
160.87
|
Glenn Maxwell
|
c A Fernando b W Hasaranga
|
5
|
6
|
1
|
0
|
83.33
|
Steven Smith
|
Not out
|
6
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
150
|Bolwer
|O
|R
|W
|M
|D
|ECON
|
Chamika Karunaratne
|
1
|
9
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
9
|
Maheesh Theekshana
|
3
|
19
|
0
|
0
|
8
|
6.33
|
Dushmantha Chameera
|
2
|
21
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
10.5
|
Lahiru Kumara
|
1.3
|
26
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
17.33
|
Wanindu Hasaranga
|
2
|
13
|
2
|
0
|
6
|
6.5
|Fall Of Wickets
|FOW
|Over
|Dismissal
|
Aaron Finch
|
1-70
|
6.5
|
bowled
|
Glenn Maxwell
|
2-80
|
8.3
|
caught