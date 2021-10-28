T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka post 154 against Australia

Thursday, October 28, 2021  | 21 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Live Score Australia vs Sri Lanka - Australia need 67 runs in 10.3 remaining overs - SAMAA
ALL FIXTURES

Live Score Card

Match Status : Australia need 67 runs in 10.3 remaining overs

Batsman How Out R B 4s 6s SR

Pathum Nissanka

c David Warner b Pat Cummins

7

9

1

0

77.78

Kusal Perera

b Mitchell Starc

35

25

4

1

140

Charith Asalanka

c Steven Smith b A Zampa

35

27

4

1

129.63

Avishka Fernando

c Steven Smith b A Zampa

4

7

0

0

57.14

Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Not out

33

26

4

1

126.92

Wanindu Hasaranga

c MS Wade b Mitchell Starc

4

2

1

0

200

Dasun Shanaka

c MS Wade b Pat Cummins

12

19

1

0

63.16

Chamika Karunaratne

Not out

9

6

1

0

150
Bolwer O R W M D ECON

Mitchell Starc

4

27

2

0

11

6.75

Josh Hazlewood

4

26

0

0

12

6.5

Pat Cummins

4

34

2

0

10

8.5

Glenn Maxwell

1

16

0

0

3

16

Marcus Stoinis

3

35

0

0

3

11.67

Adam Zampa

4

12

2

0

12

3
Fall Of Wickets FOW Over Dismissal

Pathum Nissanka

1-15

2.3

caught

Charith Asalanka

2-78

9.4

caught

Kusal Perera

3-86

10.3

bowled

Avishka Fernando

4-90

11.5

caught

Wanindu Hasaranga

5-94

12.2

caught

Dasun Shanaka

6-134

17.4

caught
Batsmen How Out R B 4s 6s SR

David Warner

Not out

39

25

6

0

156

Aaron Finch

b W Hasaranga

37

23

5

2

160.87

Glenn Maxwell

c A Fernando b W Hasaranga

5

6

1

0

83.33

Steven Smith

Not out

6

4

1

0

150
Bolwer O R W M D ECON

Chamika Karunaratne

1

9

0

0

3

9

Maheesh Theekshana

3

19

0

0

8

6.33

Dushmantha Chameera

2

21

0

0

5

10.5

Lahiru Kumara

1.3

26

0

0

0

17.33

Wanindu Hasaranga

2

13

2

0

6

6.5
Fall Of Wickets FOW Over Dismissal

Aaron Finch

1-70

6.5

bowled

Glenn Maxwell

2-80

8.3

caught

Worldcup News

T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka post 154 against Australia

T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka post 154 against Australia
 
 

India-Pakistan final will help improve countries’ relations: Saqlain Mushtaq

India-Pakistan final will help improve countries’ relations: Saqlain Mushtaq
 
 

Three Pakistan women cricketers test positive for Covid-19

Three Pakistan women cricketers test positive for Covid-19
 
 

Trumpelmann shines as Namibia beat Scotland by four wickets

Trumpelmann shines as Namibia beat Scotland by four wickets
 
 

Mohammad Amir, Harbhajan Singh engage in ugly Twitter war

Mohammad Amir, Harbhajan Singh engage in ugly Twitter war
 
 

Numbers don’t lie: Haris, Asif silence critics with impressive performances

Numbers don’t lie: Haris, Asif silence critics with impressive performances
 
 

Roy’s blistering knock gives England clinical win over Bangladesh

Roy’s blistering knock gives England clinical win over Bangladesh
 
 

Haris Rauf the hero as Pakistan down New Zealand

Haris Rauf the hero as Pakistan down New Zealand
 
 

Rizwan defends India’s Shami after online abuse

Rizwan defends India’s Shami after online abuse
 
 

Kane Williamson hopes no grudges between Pakistan, New Zealand

Kane Williamson hopes no grudges between Pakistan, New Zealand
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.