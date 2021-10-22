Netherlands post 44 in dismal batting show against Sri Lanka

Wanindu Hasaranga and Lahiru Kumara took three wickets each as Sri Lanka dismissed Netherlands for a paltry 44 in the final round-one match of the Twenty20 World Cup on Friday.

The Netherlands, who lost out of the Super 12s race after they went down to Namibia for their second loss, survived just 10 overs after being invited to bat first in Sharjah.

Sri Lanka, who have already qualified for the next stage with two successive wins, are on the verge of topping their group ahead of Namibia who pulled off a surprise win over Ireland in the first match of the day.

The bowlers justified captain Dasun Shanaka’s decision to field as spinner Maheesh Theekshana struck twice in his first over after the skipper ran out Max O’Dowd for nought with a direct throw.

Hasaranga kept up the pressure with his twin strikes in his opening over and soon claimed skipper Pieter Seelaar.

Kumara returned to clean up the tail and claim T20 best figures of 3-7 with his pace bowling.

A small consolation for The Netherlands is it is not the lowest total they have accrued against the same opponents.

The Dutch were bowled out for 39 in a T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka in 2014.