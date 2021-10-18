Sri Lanka opt to field first against Namibia

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bowl first against debutants Namibia in their first-round match at the Twenty20 World Cup on Monday.

The former champions will have to fight it out in Group ‘A’ for a place in the Super 12 stage and Shanaka said they are up for the challenge.

“The team is doing good in the last six months, we got a few good series wins and also won some warm-up matches,” said Shanaka.

Line-ups