Southern Punjab’s National T20 campaign ends with a win

Southern Punjab ended their National T20 Cup campaign on a high as they defeated defending champions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 11 runs in their last match at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday evening.

Despite the victory Southern Punjab exited the tournament before the semi-final stage as they could only register three wins.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remain in the semi-final hunt as despite the defeat they are on course for a top-four finish (five wins and four defeats in nine matches). The Iftikhar Ahmed-led side play their last group match against Northern tomorrow.

On Sunday evening, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa faltered in their 194-run chase despite solid contributions from Nabi Gul, Kamran Ghulam and Iftikhar.

Nabi top-scored with 54 off 31 balls (five fours, three sixes). The right-hander added 79 for the fourth-wicket with Kamran who scored 46 off 33 (four fours, two sixes). The two joined hands with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reeling at 32 for three after 6.5 overs.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lost their way as Kamran and Nabi perished in quick succession, the lower-order batters struggled to manage the mounting asking rate. Needing 30 off the final over bowled by Mohammad Ilyas, Iftikhar and Niaz Khan managed 18 runs.

Iftikhar remained unbeaten on 33 (21 balls, one four, three sixes).

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won the toss and opted to field. Southern Punjab openers Tayyab Tahir and Sharoon Siraj (18) added 39 for the first-wicket in five overs.

Tayyab then combined with Salman Ali Agha in a 56-run second-wicket stand. Salman was dismissed for 16, wicketkeeper Azam Khan joined Tayyab for a breezy 35-run third-wicket stand. Azam hit three sixes and one four in his quickfire 25 off 13 balls.

Tayyab was dismissed by Imran Khan Snr for a career-best 78 off 48 balls, the right-hander’s attacking innings included eight fours and three sixes.

Captain Aamer Yamin scored 24 off 13 balls while Yousuf Babar remained not out on 14 off six as Southern Punjab finished their 20 overs with a formidable total on the board.