Sourav Ganguly invites Ramiz Raja to watch IPL final

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja has reportedly been invited to watch the Indian Premier League final between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

The final of the tournament is being played today at Dubai International Stadium, one of three venues of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

The invitation to watch the IPL final was extended by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly, Cricket Pakistan reported.

However, the former Pakistan captain won’t be attending the final.

The invitation was extended on the sidelines of the Asian Cricket Council’s Executive Board meeting on Friday.

During the meeting, both cricket boards chiefs discussed areas of mutual interest, which included strengthening of Asian block.

The arch-rivals Pakistan and India are set to lock horns on October 24 in the mega event in Dubai.

Last time the two sides met in the shortest format of the game was back in 2012, where India hosted Pakistan for a limited-overs series.