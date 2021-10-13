Six memorable moments from T20 World Cup

The 2021 T20 World Cup gets underway in the United Arab Emirates and Oman on October 17 and runs until the final on November 14.

Here are six memorable moments from the previous six tournaments:

Yuvraj takes route 6×6

At the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa, India’s Yuvraj Singh hit six sixes in an over off the hapless Stuart Broad in a group game against England in Durban. Yuvraj had been inspired by a verbal altercation with Andrew Flintoff and he went on to lead his team to an 18-run win. India were to defeat Pakistan in the final.

Dutch courage at Lord’s

In the 2009 tournament opener, the Netherlands pulled off a sensational four-wicket win over England at Lord’s, the ‘Home of Cricket’, in one of the sport’s greatest shocks. Chasing 163 to win, the Dutch scored two runs off the final ball. Tommy de Grooth, who made a crucial 49 for the Netherlands, said: “We set out a few months ago to achieve a few things — and this was one. We wanted to play at Lord’s, qualify for the World Cup in 2011 and beat a big nation, and I think we just did that.”

Carlos Brathwaite, ‘remember the name’

England sensed victory in the 2016 final at Eden Gardens where West Indies, chasing a 156-run target, needed 19 off the final over to be bowled by Ben Stokes. With Marlon Samuels at the other end after a crucial innings of 85 runs in 66 balls, Brathwaite launched four successive sixes into the Kolkata night sky. “Carlos Brathwaite! Carlos Brathwaite – remember the name! History for the West Indies,” said commentator Ian Bishop.

Pakistan heal wounds

Two years after their heartbreaking final defeat to old rivals India by just five runs in Johannesburg, Pakistan took the 2009 trophy with an eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka at Lord’s. Pakistan restricted Sri Lanka to 138-6 before superstar Shahid Afridi led the run chase, hitting an unbeaten 54 off 40 balls.

Heroic Herath

Sri Lanka were champions of the 2014 tournament in Bangladesh but they needed all the wily skills and control of spinner Rangana Herath to just make the semi-finals. Facing New Zealand in a make-or-break qualifying game, Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 119.

But Herath dismissed Brendon McCullum, Ross Taylor, Jimmy Neesham, Luke Ronchi and Trent Boult as the Black Caps were undone for just 60 runs. Herath claimed five wickets for just three runs.

Root, Roy star in epic chase

At the 2016 tournament, South Africa piled up 229-4 in Mumbai off their 20 overs with Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock and JP Duminy all making half-centuries.

At the time it was second highest ever total at a T20 World Cup but England dug deep as Joe Root hit a 44-ball 83 and Jason Roy smashed 43 from 16 deliveries.

England lost two wickets in the last over with the scores level before Moeen Ali sealed victory with two balls to spare.