Sharjeel, Rumman stars as Sindh end Southern’s semifinal hopes

Sharjeel Khan’s scintillating ton and Rumman Raees’ hat-trick orchestrated Sindh’s commanding win over Southern Punjab by 45 runs in the 24th match of the National T20 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The win dashed Southern Punjab’s dreams of qualifying for the semi-final.

Southern Punjab have four points from two wins, can go to a maximum of six points if they beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in their last group match on 10 October.

Player of the match Sharjeel clubbed Southern bowlers all over the park, displaying wide-range of strokes, after Aamer Yamin elected to field.

Sharjeel spanked as many as 13 fours and four sixes as he made almost 52 per cent of his side’s 196 runs.

The left-hander continued fireworks till his departure on the first ball of the last over, as pacers Naseem and Zia-ul-Haq, who went for 49 and 42 respectively, leaked 18 and 13 runs in the 18th and 19th overs.

He brought up his century, the fourth of his career and first for Sindh, with a flick that sailed over the square-leg boundary in the 19th over.

Southern Punjab’s run chase suffered a major blow in the first over when Zeeshan Ashraf handed Shan, stationed at cover, an easy catch off Sohail Khan in the first over.

The first three overs brought only 12 runs for the chasing side, but Tayyab Tahir, with his three consecutive fours off Mir Hamza, breathed life in it in the fourth over.

From that point, Southern Punjab struggled to keep up with the required run-rate and lost wickets at regular intervals.

Mohammad Imran put up a fight with 29 off 20, but the match was done and dusted in the 17th over with Rumman Raees’ hat-trick which sent back Hassan Khan (run-a-ball seven), Aamer (27 off 18) and Naseem Shah (none off one).

Southern Punjab were all out for 151 with seven balls spare.

Rumman finished with three for 23, while Anwar Ali, Danish Aziz and Zahid Mahmood picked up two wickets each.