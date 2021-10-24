Sunday, October 24, 2021  | 17 Rabiulawal, 1443
Shaheen Afridi achieves unique feat against Virat Kohli

Pacer claimed three wickets in the game

Posted: Oct 24, 2021
Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: ICC/Twitter

Shaheen Shah Afridi has become first Pakistan pacer to dismiss Virat Kohli in the ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday.

The 20-year-old achieved this feat on the fourth ball of his final over of the spell against India at the Dubai Cricket Stadium.

India captain was caught behind by Mohammad Rizwan in the game, after scoring brilliant 57 off 49 deliveries. He hit five boundaries and a maximum in the innings.

Meanwhile, Shaheen finished with the figures of three for 31 in his four-over spell. He also claimed wicket of Rohit Sharma (0) and KL Rahul (three) in the game.

Before this game, India captain has played thrice again Pakistan in the tournament. In 2012, Kohli remained unbeaten 78, 36 not out in 2014 and 55* in 2016.

PAK v IND Shaheen v Kohli T20 World Cup
 
