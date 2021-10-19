High-flying Scotland target Super 12 spot against PNG

With Super 12 on their sight, confident Scotland are ready to face newcomers Papua New Guinea in their second match of the ICC T20 World Cup.

Victory against PNG will bring the Scottish side one step closer to the Super 12 stage. Their victory against Bangladesh is still the highlight of the tournament thus far.

Meanwhile, Papua New Guinea are a loss away from an early exit, less than 48 hours after their maiden T20 World Cup outing against Oman.

Both sides are familiar with the conditions in Oman, having been in a country for over a month now. They also played two 50-over matches and a T20I in the last three weeks alone against each other.

Scotland and Papua New Guinea have met twice in T20Is, with the former winning on both occasions.

In their most recent meeting, on October 8, Scotland won by eight wickets after chasing down 155 to win with 13 balls to spare.

That PNG, who are participating for the first time, are largely down to Norman Vanua’s blistering half-century that brought them back from the brink of an exit in their penultimate game of the qualifying tournament in 2019. On Sunday, Vanua, an allrounder, fell for just 1 against Oman.

For Scotland, Chris Greaves is the match to watch out for. The 31-year-old scored 45 runs off 28 balls to lead Scotland’s tail-end resurgence before taking the key wickets of Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim to disrupt Bangaldesh’s chase.

Probable XI

Papua New Guinea: Tony Ura, Lega Siaka, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Norman Vanua, Simon Atai, Kiplin Doriga, Damien Ravu, Kabua Morea, Nosaina Pokana

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross, Richie Berrington, Calum Macleod, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Chris Greaves, Brad Wheal, Safyaan Sharif