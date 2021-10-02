Saud Shakeel to lead Pakistan Shaheens on Sri Lanka tour

Top-order batter Saud Shakeel will lead Pakistan Shaheens, who will depart on the Sri Lanka tour, which will commence from October 28.

The Shaheens will play two four-day games and three 50-over matches in Kandy and Colombo from 28 October to 14 November.

Apart from Saud, six other Pakistan international players – Abdullah Shafique, Arshad Iqbal, Haider Ali, Naseem Shah, Usman Salahuddin and Zahid Mahmood – will be on the tour.

To maintain consistency in selection, the selectors have also retained players who have recently been part of the national side but have been unable to break into the playing line-up. These include Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha and Mohammad Haris.

“The objective and purpose of such tours is to reward, encourage, motivate and prepare high-performing cricketers for future challenges, while also developing and strengthening our bench-strength,” said Chief selector Muhammad Wasim.

Pakistan Shaheens squad:

Saud Shakeel (captain) (both formats), Haider Ali (vice-captain) (both formats), Abbas Afridi (50-over), Abdullah Shafique (both formats), Abrar Ahmed (both formats), Ahmed Safi Abdullah (four-day), Akif Javed (50-over), Arshad Iqbal (both formats), Irfanullah Shah (both formats), Kamran Ghulam (both formats), Khurram Shahzad (both formats), Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper) (both formats) Naseem Shah (both formats), Omair Bin Yousuf (four-day), Qasim Akram (both formats) Salman Ali Agha (both formats) Salman Khan (wicketkeeper) (both formats), Usman Salahuddin (four-day) and Zahid Mahmood (both formats).

Player Support Personnel: Ijaz Ahmed (head coach and team manager), Rao Iftikhar (Assistant coach), Mohtashim Rashid (fielding coach), Mohammad Javed (trainer), Faisal Rai (analyst) and Hafiz Naeem (physiotherapist).

Tour schedule:

21 Oct – departure for Kandy

28-31 Oct – 1st four-day match, Kandy

4-7 Nov – 2nd four-day match, Kandy

10 Nov – 1st 50-over match, Colombo

12 Nov – 2nd 50-over match, Colombo

14 Nov – 3rd 50-over match, Colombo