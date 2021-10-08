Sarfraz returns as Pakistan announce revised T20 World Cup squad

Former Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has been named in the Pakistan squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup while batsman Haider Ali and Fakhar Zaman have also made the cut.

The trio was not selected when chief selector Mohammad Wasim named the squad initially last month. They have been picked now after impressive performances in the ongoing National T20 Cup.

Sarfaraz and Haider have replaced Azam Khan and Mohammad Hasnain respectively, while Fakhar, who was originally named as a travel reserve, has swapped places with Khushdil Shah.

A Pakistan Cricket Board press release said the decision on Sohaib Maqsood’s inclusion in the squad will be made following medical advice.

The top-order batter underwent MRI scans for the lower back after the October 6 National T20 Cup match against Northern and missed Thursday’s Punjab derby against Central Punjab.

The T20 World Cup kicks off in the United Arab Emirates and Oman on October 17. Pakistan will open their campaign against archrivals India in the Super-12 stage Group ‘B’ match in Dubai on October 24.

They also play Afghanistan and New Zealand in the other group matches.

The squad will start preparing for the World Cup from Sunday, when they hold a seven-day training and conditioning camp at the National High-Performance Centre and the LCCA Ground under bio-secure protocols.

On Friday, the squad members, along with their family members, will join the bio-secure bubble and undergo Covid-19 testing upon arrival.

After returning negative tests, the players will be allowed to commence their preparations from Sunday with the gym sessions at NHPC.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain, Central Punjab), Shadab Khan (vice-captain, Northern), Asif Ali (Northern), Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Haider Ali (Northern), Haris Rauf (Northern), Hasan Ali (Central Punjab), Imad Wasim (Northern), Mohammad Hafeez (Central Punjab), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper, Sindh), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Sohaib Maqsood (Southern Punjab)

Traveling reserves: Khushdil Shah (Southern Punjab), Shahnawaz Dahani (Sindh) and Usman Qadir (Central Punjab)