Sarfraz Nawaz facing difficulty in walking due to bone disease

The 72-year-old has been living in London with his family

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Oct 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Former Test cricketer Sarfraz Nawaz is facing difficulty in walking for the past few months due to a bone disease.

In a video shared on Twitter, the cricketer can be scene walking down the street using a walker.

The 72-year-old has been living in Tooting, London, for many years with his family.

In 2019, he was admitted to a hospital in London due to a heart problem.

Sarfraz Nawaz, one of the best pacers Pakistan has ever produced, took 177 wickets in 55 Test matches and took 63 wickets in 45 ODIs.

Following his retirement from the game, he became a commentator and later joined politics.

