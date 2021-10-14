Rumman Raees opens up about successful return

Returning pacer Rumman Raees is optimistic that he will continue to play competitive cricket after making a successful return to the field.

The pacer was suffering from back and knee injuries, which kept him out of action for over a year.

“Obviously I am feeling well,” said Rumman while speaking to Pakistan Cricket Board. “It is a dream of every player to make a comeback after back-to-back injuries.”

The pacer said that knee and back injuries are dangerous for a fast bowler. “Alhamdulillah, with my will and help from Allah, I will continue to play cricket.”

The 29-year-old was part of Sindh in the recently concluded T20 competition. He played 10 games and claimed 12 wickets including a hat-trick at an impressive economy of 7.12.

The Karachi-born pacer said that self-belief is important for every player that they know how much quality they have, know their skills, and how they can execute what they are thinking.

He was off the view that in modern-day limited-overs cricket, as a pacer they should have both pace and variations. “I will try to utilize whatever I learned during the tournament and improve my bowling,” he added.