Rizwan opens up about Pakistan-India T20 World Cup clash

Star wicketkeeper-batter Mohamad Rizwan has opened up about the Pakistan-India clash saying that the Men-in-Green will consider it like any other game.

The Babar Azam-led unit will face the arch-rivals on October 24, which will be their opening match of the T20 World Cup.

“The hype is being created by the social media and fans which is fine,” said Rizwan while speaking in a virtual press conference. “In our hearts and minds, we will consider this game the same as the one against any other side.”

The wicketkeeper was off the view that if players take additional pressure of the game the result would remain the same.

Pakistan have never beaten India in the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup.

The Multan Sultans captain also brushed aside the notion that changes in the Pakistan squad would affect the mentality of the side.

According to him, this is part of the game and especially after the global pandemic (Covid-19) they are mentally prepared.

Rizwan also termed the ongoing National T20 tournament as a gift, which helped the players to get much-needed match practice. “Our real preparation will start tomorrow, as this is when we will gel as a team and whatever has happened before will have no effect.”

The prolific right-hander also believes that Pakistan won’t have an edge over other teams in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as far as conditions are concerned.

Pakistan squad is set to leave for Dubai on October 15.