Rizwan defends India’s Shami after online abuse

Star wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan jumps in support of India pacer Mohammad Shami, after a torrent of social media abuse was aimed at the only Muslim cricketer after Kohli’s men humiliated by Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

The pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan scored 17 runs in the 17th over bowled by the pacer in Dubai to register a historic 10-wicket victory on Monday.

However, the 31-year-old became the target of hate and abuse after Pakistan thrashed India in Dubai.

Like several others, Rizwan came to Shami’s support on Twitter saying that Shami is a start and one of the best bowler in the world and this game should bring people together and not divide.